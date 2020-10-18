Black Thought has made his new solo album ‘Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane and Abel’ available to stream – listen below.

The release follows Vols. 1 and 2, which were released back in 2018, and features a lengthy list of collaborators, including PUSHA-T, Killer Mike, Portugal. The Man, and ScHoolboy Q.

The Roots rapper — real name Tariq Trotter — is also joined by Sean C on production duties, known for his work with Mobb Deep, Jay-Z, Big Pun and many others. Stream the new Black Thought album in full below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘I’m Not Crazy (First Contact)’

02. ‘State Prisoner’

03. ‘Good Morning’ (feat. Pusha T, Swizz Beatz & Killer Mike)

04. ‘Magnificent’

05. ‘Experience’

06. ‘Quiet Trip’ (feat. Portugal. The Man & The Last Artful, Dodgr)

07. ‘Nature of the Beast’ (feat. Portugal. The Man & The Last Artful, Dodgr)

08. ‘We Could Be Good (United)’ [feat. C.S. Armstrong & OSHUN]

09. ‘Steak Um’ (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

10. ‘Thought vs Everybody’

11. ‘Ghetto Boys and Girls’

12. ‘Fuel’ (feat. Portugal. The Man & The Last Artful, Dodgr)

13. ‘I’m Not Crazy’

Earlier this year, The Roots shared a video compiling some of the greatest verses from the band’s co-founder Malik B, who died on July 29 aged 47.

The video collates clips from the music videos for ‘Distortion To Static’, ‘Clones’, and ‘Proceed’ that showcase the rapper at his lyrical best.

The YouTube tribute is captioned: “It is with heavy hearts and tearful eyes that we regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit.

“May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam, his loving brotherhood and his innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time.”