Malik B, a founding member of The Roots, has died aged 47.

The Philadelphia musician’s cousin Don Champion confirmed the news today (July 29) after reports began circulating on social media. A cause of death is not yet known.

“Mourning my beloved cousin today. He was so talented and had a huge heart,” said Champion. “I still remember when he and The Roots were starting out. He’d give me and my dad their cassette tapes to listen to. I miss you already, Mailk.”

Mourning my beloved cousin today. He was so talented and had a huge heart. I still remember when he and The Roots were starting out. He'd give me and my dad their cassette tapes to listen to. I miss you already, Mailk. #RIP ❤️ https://t.co/UMQeXJsWmf — Don Champion (@DonChampionTV) July 29, 2020

The Roots have since issued a statement via their official Twitter page, writing: “We regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Baset.

“May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam and innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family in our time of mourning.”

We regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit. May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam and innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family in our time of mourning pic.twitter.com/NVHtb2CFWP — The Roots (@theroots) July 29, 2020

The Roots’ rapper Black Thought has also shared a touching tribute on his Instagram page, saying that he and Malik “carved a lane together where there was none”.

“In friendly competition with you from day one, I always felt as if I possessed only a mere fraction of your true gift and potential,” he said. “Your steel sharpened my steel as I watched you create cadences from the ether and set them free into the universe to become poetic law, making the English language your bitch.

“I always wanted to change you, to somehow sophisticate your outlook and make you see that there were far more options than the streets, only to realize that you and the streets were one… and there was no way to separate a man from his true self.”

Black Thought added: “My beloved brother M-illitant. I can only hope to have made you as proud as you made me. The world just lost a real one.”

Malik B appeared on The Roots’ first four studio albums: ‘Organix’ (1993), ‘Do You Want More?!!!??!’ (1994), ‘Illadelph Halflife’ (1996), and ‘Things Fall Apart’ (1999).

He departed the group in 1999 to pursue a solo career, going on to release his debut album ‘Street Assault’ in 2005 and the ‘Psychological EP’ the following year.

This is a breaking story and will be updated…