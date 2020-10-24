The Roots, Public Enemy and more feature on Michelle Obama’s ‘Voting ‘Playlist”

The Roots, Public Enemy and more feature in former US First Lady Michelle Obama‘s Voting Playlist, created in a bid to encourage American citizens to vote.

Partnering with LL Cool J‘s Rock The Bells brand to create the special playlist, Obama chose old-school hip-hop tracks she felt would get people motivated to cast their ballots in the forthcoming presidential election.

Obama shared the playlist to her Instagram story on Friday (October 23) after taking advantage of early voting and casting her own ballot. The playlist was then shared by LL Cool J and Rock The Bells.

Alongside Public Enemy’s ‘Rebel Without A Pause’ and The Roots’ ‘Don’t Feel Right’ featuring Maimouna Youssef, the playlist also features Black Sheep’s ‘The Choice Is Yours’, Kurtis Blow and Run DMC‘s ‘Hard Times’, Queen Latifah‘s ‘U.N.I.T.Y.’ and more.

The Voting Playlist isn’t the first Obama has put out this year. In January, she shared her 2020 workout playlist, featuring Beyonce, Childish Gambino, Lizzo and Jay-Z among others.

Obama later followed that up with a playlist inspired by the first season of her new podcast which launched in July.

Featuring Arlo Parks, Little Simz and more, on posting to Instagram, Obama described the mix as “filled with incredible new artists and a whole lot of #BlackGirlMagic”.

Earlier this year, Obama and The Roots partnered on the 13th annual Roots Picnic, delivered virtually and featuring the likes of SZA, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby and more.