The Roots share powerful video tribute to co-founder Malik B.

The Roots have shared a video compiling some of the greatest verses from the band’s co-founder Malik B, who died on Wednesday (July 29) aged 47.

The video collates clips from the music videos for ‘Distortion To Static’, ‘Clones’, and ‘Proceed’ that showcase the rapper at his lyrical best.

The YouTube tribute is captioned: “It is with heavy hearts and tearful eyes that we regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit. May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam, his loving brotherhood and his innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time.

Advertisement

“We ask that you please respect his family and extended family in our time of mourning such a great loss.” Watch the clip below.

The Philadelphia musician’s cousin Don Champion confirmed the rapper’s death after reports began circulating on social media. A cause of death is not yet known.

“Mourning my beloved cousin today. He was so talented and had a huge heart,” said Champion. “I still remember when he and The Roots were starting out. He’d give me and my dad their cassette tapes to listen to. I miss you already, Malik.”

Malik B. appeared on The Roots’ first four studio albums: ‘Organix’ (1993), ‘Do You Want More?!!!??!’ (1995), ‘Illadelph Halflife’ (1996), and ‘Things Fall Apart’ (1999).

Advertisement

He departed the group in 1999 to pursue a solo career, going on to release his debut album ‘Street Assault’ in 2005 and the ‘Psychological EP’ the following year.