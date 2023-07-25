The Rose announce 2023 ‘Dawn To Dusk’ US and Canada Tour

South Korean band The Rose have announced their upcoming 2023 ‘Dawn To Dusk’ US and Canada Tour.

The Rose are set to return to North America almost a year after their 2022 ‘Heal Together’ Tour. Their new 2023 ‘Dawn To Dusk’ US and Canada Tour wiill kick off in early October at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California.

Following which, The Rose will play shows in Seattle, Denver, Columbus, Miami and more, as well as concerts in the Canadian cities of Vancouver and Toronto.

In November, the band will play three shows across Texas, in Houston, Grand Prairie and Austin, before wrapping things up with two final show in Phoenix and Inglewood.

According to a poster for the concerts, The Rose’s 2023 ‘Dawn To Dusk’ tour will be headed to more countries soon. Keep tabs on this page for more information.

Meanwhile, tickets to the announced dates are set to go on pre-sale next Monday (July 31) for Premium Black Roses on The Rosarium App. Other presales not run by The Rose or Transparent Arts will start on August 2 or August 3.

In addition, general on-sale for tickets are set to start on Monday, August 7 at 10am local time.

Here are the dates for The Rose’s 2023 ‘Dawn To Dusk’ US and Canada tour:

OCTOBER

04 – San Francisco, California, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

06 – Portland, Orlando, Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

08 – Seattle, Washington, Wamu Theater

10 – Vancouver, British Columbia, PNE Forum

12 – Salt Lake City, Utah, Rockwell at the Complex

15 – Denver, Colorado, Fillmore Auditorium

18 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, The Armory

20 – Toronto, Ontario, Coca-Cola Coliseum

22 – New York, New York, The Theater at Madison Square Garden

24 – Fairfax, Virgina, Eaglebank Arena

26 – Columbus, Ohio, Kemba Live!

31 – Miami, Florida, James L. Knight Center

NOVEMBER

03 – Houston, Texas, 713 Music Hall

05 – Grand Prairie, Texas, Texas Trust CU Theatre

07 – Austin, Texas, ACL Live at the Moody Theater

10 – Phoenix, Arizona, Arizona Financial Theatre

12 – Inglewood, California, KIA Forum