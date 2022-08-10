The Rose announce world tour dates in North and South America, Europe and Asia

South Korean pop-rock band The Rose are set to embark on a world tour later this year – find ticket info below.

Earlier this week, the band announced plans to embark on the ‘Heal Together World Tour’, which will take the group to North America, South America, the UK and Europe from October 2022 to February 2023. The band will kick off their world tour in Chicago, and will visit major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Munich, London and Paris.

The band are also set to hold shows in Asia, but details on these have yet to be released.

An artist ticket presale began on August 9 ahead of general ticket sales on August 12. Find info about tickets here.

The dates and venues for The Rose’s Heal Together World Tour are as follows:

October 2022

13 (Thursday) – Chicago, Concord Music Hall

15 (Saturday) – Minneapolis, The Fillmore

18 (Tuesday) – Boston, Royale

19 (Monday) – New York, Terminal 5

24 (Saturday) – Toronto, Danforth Music Hall

27 (Tuesday) – Washington, D.C., Warner Theatre

29 (Thursday) – Atlanta, Buckhead Theatre

November 2022

1 (Tuesday) – Houston, House of Blues

3 (Thursday) – Dallas, The Factory in Deep Ellum

6 (Sunday) – Phoenix, Orpheum Theatre

7 (Monday) – Las Vegas, House of Blues

9 (Wednesday) – San Francisco, The Warfield

13 (Sunday) – Seattle, Showbox Sodo

16 (Wednesday) – Anaheim, House of Blues

20 (Sunday) – Los Angeles, The Wiltern

26 (Saturday) – Mexico City, Auditorio BB

30 (Wednesday) – Lima, Arena Bar

December 2022

2 (Friday) – Buenos Aires, Niceto Club

4 (Sunday) – São Paulo, Cine Joia

January 2023

23 (Monday) – Brussels, La Madeleine

25 (Wednesday) – Zurich, Volkshaus

26 (Thursday) – Milan, Alcatraz

29 (Sunday) – Munich, Muffathalle

31 (Tuesday) – Warsaw, Stodola

February 2023

2 (Thursday) – Berlin, Huxleys

5 (Sunday) – Oslo, Sentrum Scene

6 (Monday) – Copenhagen, Amager Bio

8 (Wednesday) – Stockholm, Arenan Fryshuset

10 (Friday) – Cologne, Live Music Hall

12 (Sunday) – Utrecht, Tivoli Vredenburg-Ronda

14 (Tuesday) – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

16 (Thursday) – Paris, Le Bataclan

19 (Sunday) – Barcelona, Razzmatazz Room 1

🥀HEAL TOGETHER 🌹World Tour 🎫 Sale Info 🌹Artist Presale: Tuesday, August 9 @ 10 a.m. local 🌹General On-Sale: Friday, August 12 @ 10 a.m. local If you sign up for The Rose newsletter, you can access the Artist Presale: 🌹 https://t.co/tYkFKaabDo#HEALTogetherTour pic.twitter.com/CDqYuvyK1S — 더로즈_The Rose (@TheRose_0803) August 8, 2022

Apart from their forthcoming world tour, The Rose have also announced an exclusive contract with Transparent Arts. In a report by Billboard, Transparent Arts’ executives announced that the company, alongside Wasserman Music, will now be representing the band.

“We look forward to fully supporting their creative vision with their upcoming album ‘Heal’ and continue to help expand their global fanbase,” James Roh, COO of Transparent Arts, said of their contract with The Rose.

The band also released a group statement confirming the news, stating that the Transparent Arts team “respects our vision” and that they are “excited to have their support as we grow further in our careers.”

The group’s change in management comes a year after their departure from J & Star Company. In 2020, the band filed a lawsuit against their former label, where they alleged a “lack of payment, breakdown of trust, and violation of exclusive contract”.

While The Rose’s request to terminate their contracts was initially denied, frontman Woosung revealed in June 2021 that the band eventually settled the lawsuit and parted ways with J & Star Company.