The Rose celebrate sixth anniversary with debut Lollapalooza Chicago performance

The Rose celebrated the sixth anniversary of their debut at Chicago’s Lollapalooza tonight (August 3), headlining the Bacardi stage.

The US event is the latest edition of Lollapalooza the Korean indie band have performed at, having previously appeared at Lolla events in Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Stockholm earlier this year.

Taking to the stage just after 9pm, the four-piece suffered technical difficulties at the beginning and end of the set, but conquered the crowd in the middle. After an opening run that included ‘Cure’, ‘I Don’t Know You’ and ‘RED’, singer and guitarist Woosung shared: “Today is actually a very special day for us. Exactly six years ago today, we released our first single as The Rose, so today we are celebrating our sixth anniversary with you.”

Guitarist, keyboardist and singer Dojoon added: “We never imagined in six years this would happen.”

The Rose then aired their latest two singles, the rousing ‘Back To Me’ and the EDM-flirting ‘Alive’. Both tracks will appear on the band’s upcoming album ‘Dual’, which is expected to be released later this year.

Afterward, Woosung continued to share the band’s ethos with the festival audience. “We believe that music is healing,” he said. “We make music because it heals us and hope that it can heal you in some way.”

Versions of ‘Shift’, ‘Time’ and ‘Yes’ – all of which feature on the band’s 2022 album ‘Heal’ – followed, before The Rose aired the song they debuted with six years ago today. After beginning ‘Sorry’, though, the four-piece had to restart the track due to technical difficulties. As Woosung and bassist Jeff filled time while the problem was being fixed, the latter revealed it was the band’s “first time to perform at night at a festival”.

The Rose wrapped up their set with a rendition of 2022’s ‘Sour’, rounding off their anniversary celebrations in anthemic fashion.

The Rose played:

‘Cure’

‘Candy (So Good)’

‘I Don’t Know You’

‘RED’

‘Back To Me’

‘Alive’

‘Shift’

‘Time’

‘Yes’

‘Sorry’

‘Sour’

Following Lollapalooza, The Rose will return to North America in October for their ‘Dawn To Dusk’ tour. A poster for the concerts also teased that the tour would head to more countries, which will be announced at a later date.