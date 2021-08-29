The Script announce 2022 tour for UK and Europe, detail ‘Tales From The Script’ compilation

The Script have announced a 37-date run of headline shows for the UK and Europe, set to kick off next February.

The acclaimed folk-rockers will be hitting the road in support of their forthcoming compilation ‘Tales From The Script’ – announced this week – which is due to land on October 1 via Sony.

In addition to the new single ‘I Want It All’, the 17-track release features a slate of the band’s most popular songs, drawing from all six of their studio albums. It also includes an acoustic version of the track ‘Never Seen Anything “Quite Like You”’, pulled from their 2018 ‘Acoustic Sessions’ EP.

Take a listen to ‘I Want It All’, which guitarist Mark Sheehan says “delivers all the ingredients everyone knows and loves” about The Script, below:

In a press release, frontman Danny O’Donoghue noted that ‘Tales From The Script’ is “a springboard to our next chapter, but it’s also our story so far”. On the topic of next year’s arena tour, he said “we’re so excited to be taking it on the road. I know I’m gonna lose it on stage, night after night”.

Drummer/bassist Glen Power added: “We’re taking all the best songs and playing them all together in one place. It will turn it into a celebration that we’ve survived and we’ve all got through to this moment together.”

Split into two legs, the Greatest Hits Tour will begin with a European stint, set to kick off in France on Monday February 21, wrapping up in Spain on Friday March 18. With support from Ella Henderson, the tour will pick back up for the UK run starting on Sunday May 15, wrapping up a month later with two shows in Dublin across 14-15 June.

Tickets for all dates, as well as pre-orders for ‘Tales From The Script’, are available from the band’s website.

Before their Greatest Hits Tour kicks off, The Script will perform a one-off show in St Austell as part of the rescheduled Eden Sessions series, taking place on Friday September 17.