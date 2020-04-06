The Script announce free show for NHS staff in Dublin

The Script have announced that they will be putting on a free show for NHS staff in Dublin next year.

The gig will take place on February 9, 2021, at the 3Arena Dublin, when it is hoped the current coronavirus pandemic will be well under control.

Sharing the news on Facebook, the band wrote: “We’re excited to be heading back to the 3Arena Dublin on February 9th 2021, for a free show available to HSE and NHS staff members in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.”

Tickets for the gig are available from tomorrow (April 7) and can be obtained here.

Elsewhere, other free gigs for NHS staff members have been announced by Rick Astley and Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott.

Astley will perform at Manchester Arena on October 28, 2020, in a gig for all NHS frontline, Primary Care and emergency services staff. Those who secure tickets must bring the original copy of their staff ID to the show and the name on their ID must match the name of the person who made the booking.

Heaton and Abbott, formerly of The Beautiful South, will play Nottingham Arena on October 13, and Heaton shared a message for fans alongside the gig announcement.

“The men and women who serve us and care for us, give us hope and sacrifice their own wellbeing, can never be thanked enough. We are just musicians, so there is little we can do but sing for you. By way of appreciation, we announce the following gig for all frontline NHS staff.

“From the porters, the cleaners and the drivers, to the doctors and the nurses; thank you.”