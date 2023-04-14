The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46

Mark Sheehan, guitarist and co-founder of The Script, has died aged 46.

The news was shared today (April 14) on Twitter by the band, who paid tribute to a “much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend”.

They revealed that Sheehan passed away on Friday in hospital following a short illness. “The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time,” they added.

Sheehan formed The Script alongside lead singer Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power in Dublin in 2001, with the band going on to release six albums, five of which went to Number One in the UK album charts.

Their most recent album came in the form of 2019’s ‘Sunsets & Full Moons’.

Following the news of Sheehan’s death, musicians and fans have been paying tribute to the guitarist online.

Fellow Irish rock band Kodaline wrote: “So sorry to hear the passing of Mark Sheehan! We had the great fortune of getting to spend time in his company over the years and was always such a lovely man! Deepest condolences to his family and his The Script brothers.”

“I love the The Script,” Joan Armatrading added. “I’m so sad to head of the passing of their lead guitarist Mark Sheehan. R.I.P Mark.”

