The Sherlocks announce ‘Keep Our Independent Venues Alive’ UK tour

The Sherlocks have announced details of a new UK tour which is aiming to support the UK’s independent grassroots music venues.

The four-piece will embark on the ‘Keep Our Independent Venues Alive’ tour in October as part of a new partnership with Independent Venue Week, which aims to “support and preserve grassroots venues around the country”.

All of the support slots on the tour will be filled by unsigned local artists, with The Sherlocks encouraging their fans to send in their recommendations for who to book via social media.

“A huge part of this industry relies on live gigs, and it’s not just the bands who are suffering as a result,” Sherlocks frontman Kiaran Crook said in a statement. “It’s the venues, the staff, the guitar/drum techs, the sound engineers, the roadies…. the whole package! We hope this tour can help support these grassroot spaces, which in turn helps those connected and gives upcoming bands the platform to grow.

“The message is simple: without these venues, the next generation of bands can’t survive. Let’s take this tour to send a thank-you to all the amazing places that have helped build some of the world’s most successful and inspiring bands!’’

The Sherlocks’ tour will kick off in Blackburn on October 1 and will go on to include live dates in Reading, Peterborough and York – you can see their upcoming tour schedule below.

October

1 – Electric Church, Blackburn

2 – Albert Hall, Manchester

4 – Portland Arms, Cambridge

5 – The Forum, Tunbridge Wells

6 – The Face Bar, Reading

7 – The Black Prince, Northampton

8 – Met Lounge, Peterborough

14 – The Parish, Wrexham

15 – Esquires, Bedford

16 – The Fulford Arms, York

21 – KU Bar, Stockton

22 – Independent, Sunderland

23 – The Ferret, Preston

28 – The Venue, Derby

29 – Docks Academy, Grimsby

Tickets for The Sherlocks’ ‘Keep Our Independent Venues Alive’ tour go on sale on Friday (June 18) at 9am from here.

The Sherlocks released their first music of 2021 back in March in the form of the single ‘End Of The Earth’.