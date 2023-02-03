The Sherlocks unveil details of new album, ‘People Like Me & You’

The Sherlocks have today (February 3) unveiled details of their new album, ‘People Like Me & You’.

The band’s fourth album will arrive on August 11 and you can pre-order it here.

The band have previewed the album with new single, ‘Sirens’, which you can listen to below.

Speaking about the new track, vocalist and guitarist Kiaran Crook said: “‘Sirens’ is an all-out banger, but what I love about this tune is how edgy it is for a single.

“It just felt like the perfect one to come back with and kick the front door off. This tune just carries the energy along with tonnes of confidence to make people prick their ears up and be reminded that this band ain’t going anywhere!”

Listen to the new track here:

Speaking about the new album, Crook added: “The new album is honestly full of really good songs with strong choruses. When we were going in to make this album, we went in there with ideas as opposed to fully fledged songs and I believe that’s where the magic lies

in this record.

“We went with our gut every single time when it came to making decisions about the structures, the lyrics and all the sounds used to create something we would be proud of and I’m absolutely blown away with how it has turned out.

“I genuinely believe it’s our best record yet for one simple reason – we’ve all been a lot more open to ideas and trying things we perhaps wouldn’t have in the past which has only widened the spectrum of where we can go next. I’m so excited about this record and I know the fans are gonna love it!”

The Sherlocks recently announced details of their biggest UK headline tour to date. Any remaining tickets for the shows can be found here.

OCTOBER

5 – Bristol, O2 Academy

6 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

7 – Norwich, Waterfront

12 – Glasgow, St. Luke’s

13 – Newcastle, University

14 – Nottingham, Rock City

19 – London, Islington Assembly Hall

20 – Southampton, Engine Room

21 – Brighton, Concorde 2

26 – Liverpool, O2 Academy

27 – Manchester, Academy

NOVEMBER

4 – Sheffield, O2 Academy