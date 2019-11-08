The Shins share two new songs in tribute to late bandmate Richard Swift

It's their first material since 2017

The Shins have shared two new songs in honour of late bandmate Richard Swift.

The tracks – ‘Waimanalo’ and ‘Trapped By the Sea’ – which you can listen to below, are part of a vinyl series launched in tribute to Swift.

The series of seven-inches, called the ‘Fug Yep Soundation’, began with Lucius issuing renditions of ‘Christmas Time Is Here’ and ‘Keep Me Hanging On’ last year. The Shins’ contributions are their first new songs since 2017’s ‘Heartworms’.

Swift died of complications from alcoholism aged 41, in July 2018 in Tacoma, Washington.

Fug Yep No. 2 We and our partners use cookies to personalize your experience, to show you ads based on your interests, and for measurement and analytics purposes. By using our website and our services, you agree to our use of cookies as described in our Cookie Policy.

At the time, the family and management of the late musician posted a statement in tribute to the late musician.

It said: “Yes, Richard Swift suffered from alcohol addiction, and it’s ultimately what took his life. With the support of family and friends and the assistance of MusiCares, Richard had checked himself into rehab for multiple stays over the past two years, but his body gave out before he could overcome the disease.

“He was diagnosed with hepatitis and liver and kidney distress in June. Multiple hospitals worked to help stabilise him over the course of that month, but his body was unable to heal and, per his wishes and with his family’s consent, he was moved to hospice care.

“Richard passed in the early morning of July 3, 2018 in a hospice facility in Tacoma, WA. He is survived by his wife Shealynn and their three children Madison, Adrian & Kennedy.”

The former Shins member was a producer and multi-instrumentalist and also worked with The Black Keys and The Arcs, Swift produced for the likes of Foxygen, Sharon Van Etten and Guster during his career.

He also released music as a solo artist, with his last full solo release coming in 2009 under the name ‘The Atlantic Ocean’. Swift was a member of The Shins from 2011-2016.