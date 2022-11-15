Lisa from ‘The Simpsons’ likes K-pop and BLACKPINK, member Jisoo reacts

The Simpsons character Lisa Simpson has revealed her love for K-pop, in particular the girl group BLACKPINK, in a recent episode.

In The Simpsons‘ November 13 episode, Homer Simpson tries to guess what type of music his daughter Lisa is in the mood for while they are in his car, and he begins rattling off a list of genres.

“I like K-pop, Dad,” Lisa eventually tells him. Homer quickly puts on BLACKPINK’s 2020 single ‘Lovesick Girls’, and all the characters in the car start jamming out to the track, even singing along to its Korean lyrics as they continue their drive.

Advertisement

As the episode aired, the official The Simpsons account shared a clip of Lisa professing her love for K-pop, while showrunner Matt Selman tweeted a link to the ‘Lovesick Girls’ music video. “Lisa loves Lovesick Girls by Blackpink @TheSimpsons,” he wrote.

Blink if you're a netizen. pic.twitter.com/sETueCccW5 — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) November 14, 2022

Lisa loves Lovesick Girls by Blackpink @TheSimpsonshttps://t.co/mbCjblWH8V — Matt Selman (@mattselman) November 14, 2022

Shortly after the episode aired, BLACKPINK member Jisoo took to her Instagram stories to share her reaction to hearing their music on The Simpsons. The singer uploaded a clip of the characters singing along to ‘Lovesick Girls’ in the car with a surprised emoji, writing: “Is this real?!”

JISOO via IG story posting “THE SIMPSONS” episode tonight featuring “LOVE SICK GIRLS” @TheSimpsons @BLACKPINK yesss it real jichuuu 🥹🤍 pic.twitter.com/SrqWpjw6kD — BORN PINK WORLD TOUR (@blackpinktl) November 14, 2022

It’s not the first time The Simpsons’ showrunners have referenced K-pop acts in the series. While K-pop singers have yet to appear in any The Simpsons episodes, boyband BTS were previously given a subtle shoutout in a 2019 episode.

Advertisement

In its March 17 episode, Homer, Marge, Lisa and Maggie travel to South Korea for a gaming competition. As the characters walked down a street, fans of the group spotted various signs written in English and Korean reading “BTS here today” and “BTS ARMY recruiting centre,” nodding to the boyband’s fanbase, also called ARMY.

BLACKPINK are currently on the North American leg of their ‘Born Pink’ world tour, in support of their sophomore studio album of the same name which arrived in September. The quartet will be taking their tour to Europe from late November to late December, before embarking on its Asia and Oceania leg in 2023.