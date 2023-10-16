The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer announce 2024 UK and Ireland tour

The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer have shared details of a joint tour in the UK and Ireland next summer.

Both bands played headline sets at California’s BeachLife festival last year and will come together again for a short tour that kicks off in Birmingham on June 7, 2024.

The US acts will then take in shows at London’s The O2, Dublin’s 3Arena, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, Manchester’s Co-op Live and Cardiff Castle across the rest of the month.

Advertisement

Tickets for the UK and Ireland 2024 tour go on general sale this Friday (October 20) at 10am BST here. There is also a pre-sale at the same link opening this Thursday (October 19) at 10am BST.

The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer’s 2024 UK and Ireland tour:

JUNE

Friday 7 – Birmingham Utilita Arena

Saturday 8 – London The O2

Monday 10 – Dublin 3Arena

Wednesday 12 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Thursday 13 – Manchester Co-op Live

Friday 14 – Cardiff Castle

In other news, last month The Smashing Pumpkins re-staged the release show that they held for their ‘Siamese Dream’ album 30 years ago and performed numerous rarities at the event.

Taking place on September 17, the band had the tea house made to look like the original Tower Records set. According to Stereogum, Tower Records itself also participated in the stunt and in an Instagram update Corgan revealed that it marked the first physical version of a Tower Records store since 2006.

Advertisement

As well as recreating the setting from their 1993 release show, the band also had another surprise installed for fans, as they brought out a nearly identical set to that of the original, as well as some rarities.

These included the track ‘Luna’, which hadn’t been performed live since 2006, and ‘Spaceboy’ – a deep cut from the album which the band have not included in their setlist since 2016.

Weezer, meanwhile, were joined onstage by Snail Mail recently to perform two tracks at a New York City show.