The Smile add extra London show to March 2024 UK tour due to phenomenal demand

The Smile have announced an extra London date on their March 2024 UK tour after phenomenal demand.

The Radiohead side project – comprising Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner – announced their UK and European tour back in November, alongside their new album ‘Wall Of Eyes‘.

The band are due to kick off the tour at Dublin’s 3Arena on March 7 and play dates in Brighton, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham before finishing up with a show at London’s Alexandra Palace on March 23.

Advertisement

They’ve now added a second London show at the Eventim Apollo on Sunday, March 10 due to “exceptional demand”.

Tickets for the extra show go on sale this Friday (January 26) at 9am GMT from here. Fans can also sign up to the pre-sale here.

The Smile’s 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

MARCH

7 – Dublin, 3Arena

10 – London, Eventim Apollo

13 – Copenhagen, K.B. Hallen

15 – Brussels, Forest National

16 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live

18 – Brighton, Brighton Centre

19 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

20 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

22 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

23 – London, Alexandra Palace

The Smile’s second album ‘Wall Of Eyes’ is out Friday, which NME described in four-star review as a “masterclass in pushing rock forward”, adding that it features “some of their best work since ‘In Rainbows'”.

It added: “Where previously the comparisons to their Radiohead catalogue could warp expectations, the breadth of the material on offer here suggest that it could, eventually, flip that dynamic right on its head.”

Advertisement

Reviewing The Smile live in New York City in 2022, NME described the show as an “expansive and dazzling spectacle”. The five-star write-up concluded: “Much like their very first show, The Smile emerges at Kings Theatre spectacularly.”

In other Radiohead news, Philip Selway recently hinted at the idea that the band are “coming back around to that point” of returning and reuniting.