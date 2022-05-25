The Smile added to Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ All Points East show

Radiohead supergroup The Smile have been added as a support act to Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds‘ show at London’s All Points East this summer.

On August 28, Cave and his band will headline the final night of the Victoria Park festival, with the support bill also including Michael Kiwanuka, Sleaford Mods, Japanese Breakfast and more.

Remaining in August but reverting to its double weekends format, All Points East takes place on Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20 and then across the whole August bank holiday weekend from Thursday, August 25 to Sunday, August 28.

Gorillaz headline as a UK festival exclusive on August 19, before APE Presents: Field Day returns on August 20 with The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk.

Tame Impala headline the following weekend (August 25), while The National take the top spot on August 26. Disclosure – who added a host of support acts including Charli XCX, Mura Masa to their show this week – headline on Saturday, August 27.

Get tickets for Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds with The Smile and more at All Points East here, and find full details below.

🙂⚡We're very excited to announce @thesmiletheband will join the Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds lineup on Sunday 28 August as very special guests! Don’t miss the band’s only UK festival announced to date ❯ tickets on sale now https://t.co/LVTV9sXFUf pic.twitter.com/P7z5sVzdC2 — All Points East (@allpointseastuk) May 25, 2022

The Smile began their debut European tour last week (May 16), debuting a new song called ‘Friend Of A Friend’ on the opening night.

The band – comprising Thom Yorke, his Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner – formed last year and released their debut album, ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’ this month.

After making their live debut at Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm livestream last summer, The Smile played their first proper live shows with a three-gig run within 12 hours at London’s Magazine venue in April.

See the band’s remaining UK and European tour dates below. Pick up tickets for the gigs here.

MAY

19 – Prague, Forum Karlin

20 – Berlin, Tempodrom

23 – Stockholm, Cirkus

24 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene

27 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

29 – London, Roundhouse

30 – London, Roundhouse



JUNE

1 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

2 – Manchester, Albert Hall

4 – Lille, L’Aéronef

6 – Paris, Philarmonie de Paris

7 – Paris, Philarmonie de Paris

8 – Lyon, Les Nuits de Fourvière

10 – Barcelona, Primavera Sound

12 – Dijon, Festival VYV Les Solidarites

24 – Reims, La Magnifique Society

25 – Werchter, TW Classic Festival

27 – Luxembourg, The Neumünster Abbaye

29 – Gdynia, Open’er Festival

JULY

5 – Barcelona, Poble Espanyol

6 – Madrid, Noches del Botánico

8 – Lisbon, Coliseum

11 – Nimes, Festival de Nimes

12 – Montreux, Montreux Jazz Festival

14 – Milan, Fabrique Milano

15 – Ferrara, Piazza Trento Trieste

17 – Macerata MC – Arena Sferisterio

18 – Rome, Auditorium Parco della Musica

20 – Taormina, Teatro Antico di Taormina