The Smile announce debut North American tour dates

The Smile have announced their first-ever tour of North America for November and December 2022, in support of their debut album ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’.

The band, which features Radiohead‘s Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood, will begin their debut tour across the continent in Providence, Rhode Island. The tour will then take them across the US and Canada, including two New York dates at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre and the city’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

A pre-sale for the tour will begin this Thursday (June 16) from 10am local time, with the general sale following the next day at the same local time. Find tickets here, with full details for the run available from Radiohead’s W.A.S.T.E. website.

The shows will mark Yorke and Greenwood’s first shows in North America since August 2018, when Radiohead wrapped up their world tour in support of 2016’s ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’. Indeed, the most recent Radiohead show to date was the final stop of that tour, when they played The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

After making their virtual premiere at last year’s Glastonbury ‘Live From Worthy Farm’ event, The Smile made their in-person live debut in January, performing across three nights at London’s Magazine. Last month began an extensive UK and European tour for the band, which recently saw them perform at Primavera Sound. The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas praised the band’s performance at the festival, deeming it “the best show [he’s] seen in years”.

The Smile released their debut album, ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’, last month. In a four-star review, NME described the album as “showcasing a melodic, more energetic and free-flowing iteration of the Yorke-Greenwood partnership”.

“In cutting some new shapes, this supergroup have been set loose to make some of the most arresting and satisfying music of their careers,” the review read.

The Smile’s North American tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Monday 14 – Prividence, Veterans Memorial Auditorium

Wednesday 16 – Boston, Roadrunner

Friday 18 – Brooklyn, Kings Theatre

Sunday 20 – New York City, Hammerstein Ballroom

Wednesday 23 – Washington D.C., The Anthem

Friday 25 – Montreal, M Telus

Saturday 26 – Toronto, Massey Hall

Monday 28 – Detroit, Masonic Temple Theatre

Tuesday 29 – Milwaukee, Riverside Theater

DECEMBER

Thursday 1 – Chicago, Riviera Theatre

Saturday 3 – Nashville, Ryman Auditorium

Sunday 4 – Atlanta, The Eastern

Tuesday 6 – New Orleans, Orpheum Theatre

Thursday 8 – Dallas, The Factory

Saturday 10 – Denver, Mission Ballroom

Wednesday 14 – Portland, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Friday 16 – Seattle, WaMu Theater

Sunday 18 – San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wednesday 21 – Los Angeles, Shrine Auditorium