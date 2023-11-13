The Smile announce new album ‘Wall Of Eyes’ and UK and European tour

The Smile have announced new album ‘Wall Of Eyes’ and shared the title track – check it out below.

The new album from the Radiohead side project – comprising Jonny Greenwood, bandmate Thom Yorke and former Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner – is due out on January 26 via XL Recordings, which you can pre-order/pre-save here.

The band have also announced news of a UK and European tour for 2024, where they’ll open at Dublin’s 3Arena on March 7 and finish up with a show at London’s Alexandra Palace on March 23. General sale tickets go live at 9am GMT on Friday, November 17. You can buy your tickets here and find the full touring schedule below.

Title track ‘Wall Of Eyes’ is out now and comes with a video directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Check it out below.

Reports emerged this weekend that the legendary director had worked with the band on a new video. Guitarist Greenwood has previously scored the music for Anderson’s films including Licorice Pizza, There Will Be Blood and The Master.

‘Wall Of Eyes’ is the follow-up to their 2022 debut LP ‘A Light For Attracting Attention‘. The new album was recorded between Oxford and Abbey Road Studios, and is produced and mixed by previous collaborator Sam Petts-Davies. It also features string arrangements by the London Contemporary Orchestra.

Find the album artwork and tracklisting below.

The ‘Walls Of Eyes’ Tracklisting is:

1. ‘Wall Of Eyes’

2. ‘Teleharmonic’

3. ‘Read The Room’

4. ‘Under Our Pillows’

5. ‘Friend Of A Friend’

6. ‘I Quit’

7. ‘Bending Hectic’

8. ‘You Know Me!’

In a four-star review of ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’, NME wrote that the band “cut loose on this curious and energetic supergroup romp”. It added: “While there’s not a sound or direction on the record that would shock any longtime followers of Yorke or Radiohead, it was clearly made with a free spirit and energy that the pressure of the infamously tortured and laborious task of creating another monolith from The Radiohead Machine might not allow them.”

Earlier this year, Greenwood said The Smile had “a big backlog of ideas” for new music.

“The frustration of having not had access to playing in a band for a couple of years [has] just built up a big backlog of ideas,” he told Consequence. “We’re still firing off each other, and it feels productive. So, while that’s happening, we just wanna keep moving forward, I think.”

The Smile’s 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

MARCH

7 – Dublin, 3Arena

13 – Copenhagen, K.B. Hallen

15 – Brussels, Forest National

16 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live

18 – Brighton, Brighton Centre

19 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

20 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

22 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

23 – London, Alexandra Palace

Reviewing The Smile live in New York City last year, NME described the show as an “expansive and dazzling spectacle”. The five-star write-up concluded: “Much like their very first show, The Smile emerges at Kings Theatre spectacularly.”