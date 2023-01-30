The Smile announce new live EP and US tour dates

The Smile have today (January 30) announced details of a new live EP and North American tour dates.

The band, made up of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, will release the limited edition, vinyl-only, live EP titled ‘Europe: Live Recordings’ on March 10 via XL Recordings. It can be pre-ordered here.

The EP is comprised of live recordings of fan favourites from The Smile’s acclaimed debut album, ‘A Light For Attracting Attention‘ as well as the band’s rendition of Thom Yorke’s 2009 solo track ‘FeelingPulledApartByHorses’.

Advertisement

‘Europe: Live Recordings 2022’ was recorded in various cities over the course of The Smile’s first-ever tour last summer.

Check out the full tracklist here:

‘Europe: Live Recordings’ Track list:

A1. ‘The Opposite’

A2. ‘Thin Thing’

A3. ‘FeelingPulledApartByHorses’

B1. ‘The Same’

B2. ‘Waving A White Flag’

B3. ‘Free In The Knowledge’

The Smile have also confirmed a new run of North American live dates for summer 2023.

The 14-date tour will kick off on 22nd June with the band’s first-ever show in Mexico City before the band travel across the United States and Canada, marking The Smile’s debut live performances in every city they play. The one exception is New York, where they will return to headline Forest Hills Stadium on July 7.

You can see the full tour dates below and buy tickets from February 3 here.

Advertisement

JUNE

22 – Auditorio Nacional, Mexico City

25 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Austin, TX

29 – James L. Knight Center, Miami, FL

30 – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre, St Augustine, FL

JULY

2 – North Charleston Performing Arts Center, North Charleston, SC

3 – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, Asheville, NC

5 – The National, Richmond, VA

7 – Forest Hills Stadium, Forest Hills, NY

8 – Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, PA

10 – Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

11 – Agora Ballroom, Cleveland, OH

15 – Place Bell, Laval, QC, Canada

19 – Midland Theatre, Kansas City, MO

20 – The Factory, Chesterfield, MO

Recently, The Smile delivered a three-song set for the latest edition of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

Joined by saxophonist Robert Stillman for the performance, the band played ‘Pana-vision’, ‘The Smoke’, and finished with ‘Skrting on the Surface’.

Speaking about the performance, Tiny Desk host and producer Bob Boilen said: “They arrived early, along with saxophonist Robert Stillman, to test out several tunes and figure out just what made sense behind my desk — minus the volume and effects that shape the album’s sonic landscape. For roughly 90 minutes, the Tiny Desk crew was treated to a casual rehearsal, witnessing the band’s creative companionship work itself out, settling on four songs.”

He continued: “For keen eyes, you’ll see Thom Yorke being handed a guitar for the second tune but all of a sudden he’s playing bass while Jonny Greenwood’s bass is suddenly a guitar. They had recorded another tune before “The Smoke,” but it didn’t make the final cut; they weren’t happy with their performance.

“The set ends with my favourite song, “Skrting On the Surface,” and we hear the vocals, guitar, bass and drums weaving so perfectly with lyrics that remind us how fragile our lives are and for me how these magical moments can be transcendent.”

Last month, it was announced that The Smile would release a live album recorded during their set at last year’s Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland. The digital-only release arrived on streaming platforms on December 14.