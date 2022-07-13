Watch The Smile debut new song ‘Bending Hectic’ at Montreux Jazz Festival

The Smile debuted another new track during their performance at the Montreux Jazz Festival last night (July 12).

The Radiohead side project – comprised of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet‘s Tom Skinner – played at the Swiss event in support of their debut album ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’, which came out in May.

Since the record’s release, the trio have treated fans on their current European tour to a trio of new songs: ‘Bodies Laughing’, ‘Funeral Of A Friend’ and ‘Colours Fly’.

Per Setlist.FM, The Smile premiered a fourth track called ‘Bending Hectic’ in the encore of last night’s set. “I can see the words – that’s good,” Yorke said to introduce the performance. “‘Cause I just wrote them about half an hour ago. So follow us down the train crash.”

You can watch fan-shot footage of the atmospheric, seven-minute song below.

Yorke recently revealed that The Smile are currently at work on some new material. Sharing a video of the group’s ‘Colour’s Fly’ performance at Primavera Sound, the frontman wrote: “New one … work in progress … there are a few ..”

The aforementioned set in Barcelona last month grabbed the attention of The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas, who described it as the “best show I’ve seen in years”. He added: “Shiiiiiiit that was good.”

The Smile recently announced their first-ever tour of North America for November and December 2022.

Prior to that run, they’ll return to the UK to support Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds at All Points East in London on August 28. You can see The Smile’s remaining European and UK dates below

JULY

14 – Milan, Fabrique Milano

15 – Ferrara, Piazza Trento Trieste

17 – Macerata MC – Arena Sferisterio

18 – Rome, Auditorium Parco della Musica

20 – Taormina, Teatro Antico di Taormina

AUGUST

28 – All Points East, London