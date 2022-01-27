Listen to Radiohead side project The Smile’s new single ‘The Smoke’

The Smile, the side project of Radiohead‘s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood with Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, have released their new single ‘The Smoke’ – you can hear the track below.

The song is the follow-up to the trio’s debut single ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’, which arrived earlier this month.

A lyric video for ‘The Smoke’ has been released today (January 27) to accompany the new track, with the clip being created by the BAFTA-winning writer and director Mark Jenkin.

You can listen to The Smile’s ‘The Smoke’ below.

The Smile’s three sold-out live shows in London this weekend (January 29-30) will be livestreamed online to a global audience.

The livestreams, which will be directed by the award-winning Paul Dugdale and produced by Driift, will be available to watch at home and in select independent venues and cinemas across the UK, US and Europe.

The Smoke (more on that later) at production rehearsals for this weekend… pic.twitter.com/WXJNhkLbsq — The Smile (@thesmiletheband) January 27, 2022

You can find further information about the livestreams and screenings by heading here, and see this weekend’s broadcast schedule below.

BROADCAST #1: London – 8pm Sat. / New York – 3pm Sat. / Los Angeles – 12pm Sat. / Sydney – 7am Sun. / Tokyo – 5am Sun.

BROADCAST #2: London – 1am Sun. / New York – 8pm Sat. / Los Angeles – 5pm Sat. / Sydney – 12pm Sun. / Tokyo – 10am Sun.

BROADCAST #3: London – 11am Sun. / New York – 6am Sun. / Los Angeles – 3am Sun. / Sydney – 10pm Sun. / Tokyo – 8pm Sun.

Yorke performed The Smile’s ‘Free In The Knowledge’ at the Royal Albert Hall back in October as part of the Letters Live event, footage of which was released last month.