The Snuts announce debut album ‘W.L.’ and massive UK tour for 2021

The Snuts have announced details of their debut album ‘W.L’., as well as confirming that they’ll hit the road for a huge tour of the UK and Ireland next year.
Set for release on March 19, the debut from the West Lothian band comes after they headed to the Firepit London to record with Tony Hoffer (Beck, M83).
“Our debut album W.L. is our lifetime work. It’s a collection of milestones and melodies that time stamp a dream we had becoming a reality,” said lead singer Jack Cochrane.
“It’s a record about being true, loving and resilient.”
Check out the tracklisting for the record below.
- Top Deck
- Always
- Juan Belmonte
- All Your Friends
- Somebody Loves You
- Glasgow
- No Place I’d Rather Go
- Boardwalk
- Maybe California
- Don’t Forget It (Punk)
- Coffee & Cigarettes
- Elephants
- Sing For Your Supper
The band have also shared a brand-new clip of ‘Glasgow’ – which has been a favourite at live shows since the band’s earliest gigs. You can watch that below.
And while live shows have been sparse in 2020 due to coronavirus, the band are hoping to get back on the road next year for their biggest UK tour to date – including a homecoming show at Glasgow’s iconic Barrowlands in June.
“We promised ourselves that playing the world famous Barrowlands and releasing our debut record would be eternally intertwined,” Cochrane said of the show.
“This occasion is a celebration of that fact for us as a band and the fans who have supported us unconditionally.”
You can check the tour dates out in full below:
APRIL 2021
Fri 30th LIVERPOOL, Sound City
MAY 2021
Sat 1st DORSET, Teddy Rocks
Sun 2nd CARDIFF, Globe
Tues 4th SHEFFIELD, Leadmill
Weds 5th LEEDS, Stylus
Thurs 6th MIDDLESBROUGH, Town Hall Crypt
Sat 8th NORWICH, Waterfront
Mon 10th BRISTOL, Fleece
Tues 11th OXFORD, Academy
Weds 12th MANCHESTER, Ritz
Fri 14th EDINBURGH, Corn Exchange
Sat 15th LONDON, Kentish Town Forum
Mon 17th DERBY, The Venue
Tues 18th BRIGHTON, Concorde 2
Weds 19th EXETER, Phoenix
Fri 21st COLCHESTER, Arts Centre
Sat 22nd HULL, Asylum
Sun 23rd BLACKPOOL, Waterloo
Tues 25th DUBLIN, Button Factory
Weds 26th BELFAST, Empire
Fri 28th LEEDS, Temple Newsham
Sat 29th WARRINGTON, Neighbourhood Weekender
Sun 30th NEWCASTLE, This Is Tomorrow
JUME 2021
Tues 1st BIRMINGHAM, Sonic Wave Closing Party
Fri 11th GLASGOW, Barrowland