The Snuts announce debut album ‘W.L.’ and massive UK tour for 2021

The Snuts have announced details of their debut album ‘W.L’., as well as confirming that they’ll hit the road for a huge tour of the UK and Ireland next year.

Set for release on March 19, the debut from the West Lothian band comes after they headed to the Firepit London to record with Tony Hoffer (Beck, M83).

“Our debut album W.L. is our lifetime work. It’s a collection of milestones and melodies that time stamp a dream we had becoming a reality,” said lead singer Jack Cochrane.

“It’s a record about being true, loving and resilient.”

Check out the tracklisting for the record below.

Top Deck Always Juan Belmonte All Your Friends Somebody Loves You Glasgow No Place I’d Rather Go Boardwalk Maybe California Don’t Forget It (Punk) Coffee & Cigarettes Elephants Sing For Your Supper

The band have also shared a brand-new clip of ‘Glasgow’ – which has been a favourite at live shows since the band’s earliest gigs. You can watch that below.

And while live shows have been sparse in 2020 due to coronavirus, the band are hoping to get back on the road next year for their biggest UK tour to date – including a homecoming show at Glasgow’s iconic Barrowlands in June.

“We promised ourselves that playing the world famous Barrowlands and releasing our debut record would be eternally intertwined,” Cochrane said of the show.

“This occasion is a celebration of that fact for us as a band and the fans who have supported us unconditionally.”

You can check the tour dates out in full below:

APRIL 2021

Fri 30th LIVERPOOL, Sound City

MAY 2021

Sat 1st DORSET, Teddy Rocks

Sun 2nd CARDIFF, Globe

Tues 4th SHEFFIELD, Leadmill

Weds 5th LEEDS, Stylus

Thurs 6th MIDDLESBROUGH, Town Hall Crypt

Sat 8th NORWICH, Waterfront

Mon 10th BRISTOL, Fleece

Tues 11th OXFORD, Academy

Weds 12th MANCHESTER, Ritz

Fri 14th EDINBURGH, Corn Exchange

Sat 15th LONDON, Kentish Town Forum

Mon 17th DERBY, The Venue

Tues 18th BRIGHTON, Concorde 2

Weds 19th EXETER, Phoenix

Fri 21st COLCHESTER, Arts Centre

Sat 22nd HULL, Asylum

Sun 23rd BLACKPOOL, Waterloo

Tues 25th DUBLIN, Button Factory

Weds 26th BELFAST, Empire

Fri 28th LEEDS, Temple Newsham

Sat 29th WARRINGTON, Neighbourhood Weekender

Sun 30th NEWCASTLE, This Is Tomorrow

JUME 2021

Tues 1st BIRMINGHAM, Sonic Wave Closing Party

Fri 11th GLASGOW, Barrowland