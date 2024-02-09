The Snuts announce winter 2024 UK tour

The Snuts have shared details of a new UK tour, set to take place later this year. Find ticket details below.

Announced today (February 9), the series of live shows are set to take place across the UK later this winter, and will take place following the release of the Scottish band’s upcoming LP ‘Millennials’.

Set for release later this month, the project will mark their third studio album and is set to be shared on their newly established label Happy Artist Records. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Advertisement

Now, the four-piece – comprised of Jack Cochrane, Callum ‘29’ Wilson, Joe McGillveray and Jordan ‘Joko’ Mackay – have announced some live shows for the end of the year, including a headline slot at The Roundhouse in London.

The live shows will kick off in late November, with an opening night at Newcastle’s City Hall on the 22nd. From there, they will play seven more live shows across the year, including shows in Bristol, Bournemouth, Birmingham and Manchester across the month.

Two final shows are lined up for the first week of December too – a slot at Rock City in Nottingham on the 2nd and a final gig at Leeds Academy the following night.

Find a full list of newly-announced tour dates below, and visit here to buy tickets.

The Snuts UK tour dates for winter 2024 are:

NOVEMBER

22 –Newcastle, City Hall

24 –Bristol, Academy

26 – Bournemouth, Academy

27 – London, Roundhouse

29 –Birmingham, Academy

30 –Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

Advertisement

DECEMBER

2 – Nottingham, Rock City

3 – Leeds, Academy

Before Cochrane and Co. embark on their UK headline tour, they are also set to make appearances at various festivals across the UK throughout the summer.

These include a headline slot at Liverpool’s Sound City Festival in May, as well as gigs at TRNSMT, Tramlines and Truck Festivals across July. They will wrap up the summer shows with further stips at Kendall Calling, Y Not and Victorious Festival the following month.

Before that, they have two back-to-back slots at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow on February 27 and 28 – both of which are currently sold out.

As for ‘Millennials’, The Snuts first dropped the opening track ‘Gloria’ back in May, and the latest taste of the 10-track record is out now, called ‘Deep Diving’. It arrived after fans were given an exclusive listening experience of the new track ‘NPC’ via the band’s Discord channel.

In August last year, The Snuts spoke to NME about their new label venture with Happy Artist Records. Wilson explained: “Major labels almost… gaslight you into thinking you can’t exist without them. Because you don’t have that little black book of producers, or all those industry contacts.”

Cochrane added: “We feel like we’ve got so much more to offer this year than we did last year. We’re much more confident in our performance.”