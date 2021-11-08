The Snuts call out behaviour of male fans: “We are not your fucking lad band”

The Snuts have called out the behaviour of a number of their male fans after they had to pause a recent show in Oxford.

The indie band played a gig at the O2 Academy in the city last night (November 7), and took to social media after the show to reveal that they stopped the show half way through due to the behaviour of certain fans.

“Apologies to everyone for stopping tonight’s show,” they wrote. “We are absolutely furious to learn about the behaviour of male fans at our show in Oxford.

“This is a male problem and it is only the responsibility of males to stamp it out. No one should ever feel unsafe at our gigs and it’s your responsibility to report and call out your friends if they are acting like fucking animals.”

They added: “We are not your fucking lad band and you don’t get [to] act like that at our shows.”

No footage of the reported incidents has emerged online, but one attendee referenced the behaviour in a tweet after the show, writing: “The crowd and the Snuts deserved better than a load of Oxford students trying to grope girls at their show. Fucking joke.

“We’ve waited months to have this ruined by some posh boys that want shoeing.”

The Scottish rockers took the top spot on the UK album chart back in April with their debut ‘W.L.’, beating Demi Lovato‘s comeback album ‘Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over’ to Number One.

The band’s UK tour continues tonight (November 8) in Norwich at the Waterfront and runs until the end of the month, where they play a gig at the Ritz in Manchester.