The Snuts delay release of debut album ‘W.L.’ by a fortnight

The Snuts have announced that they are delaying the release of their debut album ‘W.L.’ by a fortnight, citing logistical concerns raised by both Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.

The rising Scottish stars were set to release their debut record via Parlophone on March 19, but it will now arrive on April 2.

“This is to combat potential freight delays caused by Brexit and Covid-19, and guarantee all fans will receive their pre-ordered records on the official release date,” the band confirmed in a statement.

Advertisement

Lead singer Jack Cochrane previously said of the record: “Our debut album ‘W.L.’ is our lifetime work. It’s a collection of milestones and melodies that time stamp a dream we had becoming a reality.

“It’s a record about being true, loving and resilient.”

The delay comes after the band recently debuted their new video for ‘Somebody Loves You’, which sees them joining forces with the Scottish Refugee Council.

The romantic track from the band is a direct collaboration with the charity, which is dedicated to supporting refugees in need of protection.

As well as handing their entire production budget for the video to the charity, the clip sees The Snuts directly highlighting the stories of those who have been directly helped by the charity.

Advertisement

They also featured in the NME 100, our list of the 100 essential new artists for 2021.

“Give The Snuts one quick listen and you’ll soon realise that the Scottish lads are already experts at crafting everyman anthems that combine love, loss and the mundanity of everyday life with killer choruses,” our verdict stated.

“When that album arrives in early 2021, expect those shows to get even bigger.”