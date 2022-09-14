The Snuts on Kings of Leon: “One of the best bands the world’s seen”

The Snuts have spoken about touring with Kings Of Leon, as well as the influence that Arctic Monkeys have had on the band.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with The Snuts

The West Lothian band’s frontman Jack Cochrane spoke to NME about their new album ‘Burn The Empire’ in a new interview published yesterday (September 13), and recalls being blown away by the experience of touring with the Followill brothers.

“I remember listening to Kings Of Leon when I was playing FIFA in 2004. I was like, ‘What is this music? I’ve never heard this!’ It’s crazy watching guys you who just absolute pros. They’re one of the best bands the world has ever seen, there’s no doubt about it.”

Advertisement

The Snuts even “got a wave from them one night,” according to Cochrane: “One night they were like, ‘Hey dudes, hey guys’. It blew my mind.”

Cochrane also cited Arctic Monkeys as a key influence on their approach to writing a new record. “They’ve managed to stay razor-sharp cool all the way through what they do, but they evolve in a way that people understand. That’s important, and that’s something we’re trying to do.

“I’m a big Bob Dylan fan: he’s evolved throughout his 70-odd albums, but he did that at a pace where people didn’t understand it. It’s trying to find that balance.”

Watch the full interview below.

Yesterday it was revealed that The Snuts won the battle to release their forthcoming new album a week early.

Advertisement

It came after the band recently called on their fans to “bombard” Parlophone Records so that they can hear the record before their UK tour kicks off at Bristol O2 Academy on October 2.

They wrote on social media: “Hahahah yassss after plenty back and forth and some pretty awkward conversations we have come to the agreement of releasing our new record on SEPTEMBER 30th. This is the earliest possible date that we can guarantee successful delivery of your vinyls.

“We are over the moon to be able to give you these new songs before the first UK tour date. We fucking love this album and I know you’re gonna too. Big up @parlophone for listening to us and more importantly you. #releasingtherecord”

Their 14-date UK headline tour will include dates at London’s KOKO and Glasgow’s O2 Academy.

You can buy tickets for the gigs here and check out the full list of dates below:

OCTOBER

02 – Bristol, O2 Academy

04 – Brighton, Chalk

07 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

08 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

09 – Liverpool, Camp & Furnace

14 – Middlesborough, Town Hall

15 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

17 – Norwich, UEA

19 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

21 – Nottingham, Rock City

22 – Leeds, O2 Academy

24 – London, KOKO

25 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

28 – Inverness, Ironworks