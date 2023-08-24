Listen to The Snuts’ sun-kissed new single ‘Dreams’

The Snuts have shared a new single called ‘Dreams’ – you can listen to it below.

Following on from ‘Gloria’, the sun-kissed indie anthem marks the second release from the West Lothian band since their 2022 studio album ‘Burn The Empire’.

“‘Dreams’ is a feel-good track, which celebrates the feeling of punching way above your weight, when life feels almost too good to be true,” explained frontman Jack Cochrane in a statement.

Produced by Cochrane and Scotty Anderson, the upbeat tune sees The Snuts reunite with ‘W.L.’ collaborator Tony Hoffer (Beck, Depeche Mode, Phoenix) on mixing duties. The group have played the single at some of their recent live shows.

Listen to ‘Dreams’ on YouTube below, or via your desired streaming platform here.

According to a press release, The Snuts are currently in the studio working on their third full-length album. Further details on the project have not yet been revealed.

The band’s first two records were released through Parlophone, but they have since severed ties with the company and launched their own independent label: Happy Artist Records.

The Snuts recently spoke about the move in an interview with NME, where they also discussed how they’ve managed to keep things “risky and exciting” on their next LP.

“It doesn’t just sound like a carbon copy of ourselves or what anyone else is doing,” Cochrane explained. “It’s the easiest record we’ve ever done…and it’s the first time we’ve made a record in Scotland!”

The Snuts are due to play the Main Stage West at Reading and Leeds 2023 this weekend. See the full stage times here, and the latest weather forecast for both sites here.