The Snuts return with emotional new track ‘Always’

The Snuts have returned with their latest track ‘Always’, marking one of the most emotional releases to date from the Scottish rockers.

Recorded at London’s The Firepit Studios with M83 and Beck producer Tony Hoffer, the latest effort sees the band exploring the idea of achieving self-love while in a successful relationship.

“Lyrically, the song depicts the message of falling in love with someone who in

turn allows you to love yourself; quite arguably, one of the most difficult things to try

and do these days,” said lead singer Jack Cochrane.

The video, meanwhile, was shot at Edinburgh’s Leith Theatre, with the group requesting that the video budget be used to support the live music industry and their crew who have faced financial uncertainty since the start of the pandemic.

Earlier this year, the band also opened up about the influence of Primal Scream on their ‘Mixtape’ EP.

“We were keen to not ignore those influences, but also make sure it still sounded like us. It isn’t a carbon copy, but we wanted to get the same reaction that Primal Scream always get at those huge festivals and gigs,” Cochrane told NME.

After a summer supporting The Libertines at their socially distanced gigs in Newcastle, the band head to the Isle of Wight Festival in 2021.

The festival has confirmed its lineup for next year, after coronavirus forced the cancellation of the event for 2020.