The Snuts share rousing new single ‘Knuckles’ ahead of upcoming album ‘Burn The Empire’

The Snuts have shared their rousing new single ‘Knuckles’, which is taken from their forthcoming album ‘Burn The Empire’.

The track is the fifth cut from the record that’s due out on October 7 via Parlophone Records. It follows the singles ‘The Rodeo’, ‘End Of The Road’, ‘Zuckerpunch’ and the album’s title track.

“We wanted to create something feel good and carefree. A song close to our hearts, but wide open for interpretation, it’s a new age indie tune designed for letting loose,” lead singer Jack Cochrane said of ‘Knuckles’, which you can listen to below.

Advertisement

“Lyrically the track is inspired by the notion of the strong female spirit I’ve been lucky enough to be surrounded by throughout life. It’s about resilience and strength.”

Meanwhile, The Snuts have urged their fans to “bombard” the band’s record label in order to their forthcoming new album released a week early so that they can hear it before their UK tour kicks off at Bristol O2 Academy on October 2.

They wrote on Twitter: “Growing up watching bands we always wished we could hear their new album before going to the show. We asked our record label Parlophone if we could release out second record ‘Burn The Empire’ early to allow us all to be able to connect with the new songs together and absolutely rip it up on the tour – to this we were told no.”

They continued: “Since then, we have found out the records are ready to go to the store and can be delivered to you all. Please feel free to bombard @Parlophone on this post, on Twitter or in other fashion, and if you agree and think we should be able to put our record out whenever we want. #releasetherecord”

Advertisement

The 14-date UK headline tour will include dates at London’s KOKO and Glasgow’s O2 Academy.

You can buy tickets for the gigs here and check out the full list of dates below:

OCTOBER

02 – Bristol, O2 Academy

04 – Brighton, Chalk

07 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

08 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

09 – Liverpool, Camp & Furnace

14 – Middlesborough, Town Hall

15 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

17 – Norwich, UEA

19 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

21 – Nottingham, Rock City

22 – Leeds, O2 Academy

24 – London, KOKO

25 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

28 – Inverness, Ironworks