The Snuts take aim at social media on lively new single ‘Zuckerpunch’

The Snuts have taken aim at social media on their lively new single, ‘Zuckerpunch’ – you can listen to it below.

The band’s new track is the second taste of new music since the release of their debut LP, ‘W.L.’, which topped the UK’s Official Albums Chart in April last year, marking the first time in 14 years that a Scottish band scored a UK Number One album.

Produced by Detonate and Coffee, the introspective number – which follows November’s ‘Burn The Empire’ – hears The Snuts examine the detrimental effects of social media on society and its psychological impact.

“Zuckerpunch’s broken beat aesthetic reminisces the sampled-up, 8-track golden age of pre-internet music,” frontman Jack Cochrane said of the track. “Lyrically, everything is derived from feelings of screen fatigue, social media burn out and an overwhelming sense of anxiety about the fast moving internet world that is becoming closer by the day a part of us.

He added: “It depicts hard hitting messages around the more impactful pitfalls of social media, the internet enmass and the protection of your identity and privacy.”

You can listen to ‘Zuckerpunch’ below:

The Snuts will hit the road this spring for a trio of headline UK gigs, marking their biggest shows to date.

They’ll play at Manchester Academy (April 27), Northumbria’s Uni SU (28) and the O2 Academy Brixton in London (30). Remaining tickets for the shows are on sale here.

The Snuts have also been confirmed for Tramlines 2022. They’ll join headliners Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness at the Sheffield event.

Meanwhile, The Snuts are among the artists taking part in this year’s Merch For Good fundraiser, which supports the charity in their work providing tailored social and practical aid to young adults as they live with, through and beyond cancer.

Announced on World Cancer Day 2022 (February 4), some of the world’s best artists and musicians have designed and donated a line of exclusive T-shirts, with all profits from sales going to Trekstock.