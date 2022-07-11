The Snuts unveil details of headline UK tour this October

The Snuts have today (July 11) unveiled details of a UK headline tour this October – check out the dates below.

The 14-date UK headline tour for October will include dates at London’s KOKO and Glasgow’s O2 Academy.

Pre-sale for the band’s upcoming headline dates go live at 10am on July 27 with general tickets on-sale 10am July 29.

You can buy tickets for the gigs here and check out the full list of dates below:

OCTOBER

1 – Manchester, Neighbourhood Festival

2 – Bristol, O2 Academy

4 – Brighton, Chalk

7 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

8 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

9 – Liverpool, Camp & Furnace

14 – Middlesborough, Town Hall

15 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

17 – Norwich, UEA

19 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

21 – Nottingham, Rock City

22 – Leeds, O2 Academy

24 – London, KOKO

25 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

28 – Inverness, Ironworks

Alongside this, the band shared the video for their latest single, ‘The Rodeo’. Directed by Alice Backham and shot in Mexico City, the video can be seen here:

Lead singer Jack Cochrane recently said of the band’s upcoming album, ‘Burn The Empire’: “The universe delivered us time to create a record where we finally felt we could address some of the topics, be it societal or spiritual, that we have been dying to scream out.

“There are songs about the highs & lows, stuff we really want to talk about and things we

cannot help but feel, but have just never made the space to.”

The Scottish band’s forthcoming LP is the follow-up to their 2021 debut LP, ‘W.L.’, which topped the UK’s Official Albums Chart in April last year, marking the first time in 14 years that a Scottish band scored a UK Number One album.

Due out October 7 via Parlophone Records, the album has so far been previewed by the tracks: ‘End Of The Road’ featuring Rachel Chinouriri, ‘Zuckerpunch’, the album’s title track and ‘The Rodeo‘.