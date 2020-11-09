The much-loved London music venue The Social has had its long-term future secured after it formed a new partnership with fellow grassroots music venues Omeara and Lafayette.

The two-floor venue, which is located in London’s West End, will now be operated under the Venue Group umbrella, which the owners say will provide “stability, security and assurance for its loyal customers and music lovers that it can focus on a brighter future”.

The Social’s membership in the newly formed Venue Group allows it “to look ahead to a brighter future — not just for the venue itself and all its hard-working staff, but for new artists playing there too”.

2021 is now being targeted as the reopening date for The Social, which has previously hosted gigs by the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Vampire Weekend, Bon Iver, Four Tet, Michael Kiwanuka, Florence & The Machine, Adele, Beck and Aphex Twin.

Mumford & Sons’ Ben Lovett, who is the CEO of the Venue Group, said: “Ever since The Social announced that it was at risk of closure in 2019, I have been actively engaged in trying to figure out a way to prevent that from happening. We have been working together on a solution that retains the entire independence and ownership for the founders whilst teaming up together to ensure the long-term viability of the venue.

“I believe that The Social is one of the most important destinations in London, especially as a music venue, and alongside Omeara and Lafayette I hope that we are developing a path for artists of all shapes and sizes to develop and grow with their fans in one of the world’s most significant music cities.”

The Social’s Robin Turner added: “After the 2019 Crowdfunder, we knew we were realistically only halfway towards saving The Social. Though we were able to stay open for our 20th anniversary, we’d lost our long-time operating partners and needed to find new ones to help us move forward.

“When we met Ben, Greg and the Venue Group, we immediately knew they were kindred spirits – people who recognised the transformative power of a good night out, and were dedicated to offering audiences and bands the best gig experience possible.

“We’re extremely excited about The Social taking its next steps forward with them. Here’s to the next 20 years.”

The Social, which was saved from an enforced sale last year after a Crowdfunder raised over £145,000, received a further boost over the weekend after the Venue Group was granted £2,358,902 from the UK government’s Cultural Recovery Fund.