The Sony Walkman returns as hi-res streaming player

The iconic Sony Walkman is set to return as a hi-res streaming player.

The device was first released in 1979, selling over 500,000 units in its first year. It became a huge leap forward in portable music consumption and sold over 400million units across its multiple forms.

Now, with cassette sales growing in the US in 2022, the Walkman has returned as a hi-res streaming player.

Advertisement

Available in two models – the NW-ZX707 and NW-A306 – Sony claim the new Walkman offers “evolutionary sound” and allows listeners to download music to the device or stream via Wi-Fi.

Sony adds that you can also use “your favourite streaming and music apps right on your Walkman or connect to a PC to access your music collection”.

A product description adds: “The evolving algorithm now delivers even greater benefits for CD-quality (16 bit 44.1/48kHz) lossless codec audio. Restoring acoustic subtleties and dynamic range provides a richer, more complete listening experience.”

Watch a run-through of the new product below.

A description in the video reads: “Experience your music as the artist intended, wherever you go, with the astonishing sound quality of the NW-ZX700 series, which inherits the philosophy of the Signature Walkman®.

Advertisement

“With enhanced battery life, a larger 5″ display, easy downloading and streaming functions, it is also portable and stylish for the most demanding music lover.”

In 2019, Sony released a retro Walkman to mark the 40th anniversary of the product, saying in a statement: “Take a trip down memory lane with the 40th anniversary edition.

“Not everything was better back then, so you can enjoy the best of both worlds with the heritage design of Walkman whilst having cutting edge technology at your fingertips.”