The Specials’ Terry Hall curates festival featuring The Libertines, UNKLE and more

Terry Hall of longstanding ska veterans The Specials has curated a four day music festival, set to begin at the end of next month.

Home Sessions will take place across Hall’s native Coventry from July 29 to August 1, and is being produced in partnership with Coventry UK City Of Culture.

The music, film and spoken word event will take place across three venues: Coventry Cathedral Ruins, Coventry Cathedral, and HMV Empire Coventry

The Libertines, and an additional Pete Doherty solo set, are among the first wave of performances to be announced, as are Alabama 3, The Lightning Seeds, UNKLE and Roni Size. Hall himself will also play a solo set.

Sheffield experimental outfit the Eccentronic Research Council will team up with frequent collaborator Maxine Peake to perform their album ‘1612 Underture’, about the Pendle Witches, in full. Massive Attack‘s Daddy G and Alan McGee of Creation Records will provide DJ sets.

It's the news you've been waiting for! Tickets for @terryhall_ presents Home Sessions go on sale THIS FRIDAY. This 4-day festival will be curated by Terry himself, with opportunities for up-and-coming local acts to perform alongside top talent. Further updates coming soon! pic.twitter.com/n4xO1iwwCe — Coventry UK City of Culture 2021 (@Coventry2021) June 22, 2021

More acts are set to be announced in early July including female headliners. Coventry City of Culture Trust says it has committed to PRS’ gender equality pledge Keychange for all its events.

“It’s been an extraordinary experience for me, curating Home Sessions in the middle of a pandemic,” Hall said. “It seemed surreal, not knowing whether it could take place amid this current climate. I considered the line-up for months putting the jigsaw together. In the end, I created a live version playlist of my favourite artists.

“My solo performance, taking place in Coventry Cathedral on the Saturday night is one I have always wanted to do. It will be my first live performance for two years and very unlike anything I’ve performed before. I look forward to performing in front of an audience again & to seeing some live music in my home town of Coventry.”

