The Specials’ Terry Hall has died, aged 63

The Specials have announced the death of legendary frontman Terry Hall.

Taking to social media, the ska icons confirmed that the influential singer had passed away from a “brief illness” at the age of 63. They honoured him as “a beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced”.

In a thread on Twitter, the band shared: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.

“Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.

“He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity. Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming shows with three words… ‘Love Love Love’.

The band added: “We would ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy at this very sad time.”

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/qJHsI1oTwp — The Specials (@thespecials) December 19, 2022

Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love. (2/4) — The Specials (@thespecials) December 19, 2022

Hall was born in Coventry on March 19, 1959, and prior to his musical breakout, endured a tumultuous childhood: as he detailed to NME in 2019, he was abducted by a paedophile ring in France at age 12 (in 1971), with the experience leading him to develop an addiction to Valium.

He’d dropped out of school by age 15, working odd jobs like bricklaying and hairdressing before he became involved in Coventry’s up-and-coming country scene towards the end of the ‘70s.

After a short stint in the local punk band Squad, Hall joined The Coventry Automatics in 1977, replacing former singer Tim Strickland. That group would soon rebrand as The Specials, and two years later (in 1979), had their first Top 10 hit with ‘Gangsters’, a reimagining of ‘Al Capone’ by Prince Buster. Their eponymous debut album was released that October, with its follow-up, ‘More Specials’, arriving just 11 months later in September 1980.

Hall left The Specials in 1981, but reformed with the band – alongside other former members like guitarist Roddy Radiation and drummer John Bradbury – in 2008, with their long-awaited comeback album, ‘Encore’, arriving in 2019. In the intervening years before his reunion with The Specials, Hall performed with groups like the Fun Boy Three, The Colourfield, Vegas, and Terry, Blair & Anouchka.

He also released two solo albums (‘Home’ in 1994 and ‘Laugh’ in 1997), and has collaborated with the likes of Lightning Seeds, Sinéad O’Connor, the Dub Pistols, Gorillaz, Damon Albarn, D12, Tricky and Lily Allen.

Hall remained active with The Specials into this year, with their last show together taking place at Escot Park in Devon on August 20. The band’s last release with Hall was the compilation ‘Protest Songs 1924-2012’, which arrived last September.

In a 2019 cover story for NME, Hall joked that his motivation for being in a band was “to piss people off”. He also noted that his leftist politics were shaped in part from his early school days, during a surge in immigration from the West Indies, Uganda and Northern Ireland: “You could feel the resentment breeding [in the community] from day one really, and you’ll find that that’s what happens – like when people come over and take these fictitious ‘jobs’.”

Among The Specials’ many accolades was the 2010 NME Award for Outstanding Contribution To Music. In accepting the trophy, Hall quipped: “This is the most urban award we’ve ever received, I can’t believe how gross it it! Thank you very much.”

In the hours that have passed since he died, Hall’s colleagues have come out in droves to pay their respects. Among them is his former Specials bandmate Neville Staple, who wrote in a tweet: “I was deeply saddened to hear about Terry Hall’s passing on Sunday. [Christine ‘Sugary’ Staple] was called as we arrived in Egypt.

“We knew Terry had been unwell but didn’t realise how serious until recently. We had only just confirmed some 2023 joint music agreements together. This has hit me.”

"I was deeply saddened to hear about Terry Hall's passing on Sunday. @SugaryStaple was called as we arrived in Egypt. We knew Terry had been unwell but didn't realise how serious until recently. We had only just confirmed some 2023 joint music agreements together. This has hit me pic.twitter.com/sHNMJIwPII — From THE SPECIALS Neville Staple (@NevilleStaple) December 19, 2022

Other notable figures to share tributes have thus far included Sleaford Mods, megafan comedian Phil Jupitus, iconic photographer Kevin Cummins, Cass Browne of Senseless Things, Billy Bragg, The Libertines (who he performed ‘Gangsters’ with last August) and many more. Have a look at a handful of those tributes below:

TERRY HALL RIPNever meet your heroes, they say. Well, I did, and he became my friend.The Specials were my favourite… Posted by Dub Pistols on Monday, December 19, 2022

One of the greatest frontmen from one of the greatest bands.

And a gorgeous, kind, down to earth man. I’ll miss his music, his United post match honesty, his messages. 💔

❤️ Terry Hall Forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/etTSo5Pl20 — Rowetta🎙 (@Rowetta) December 19, 2022

Rest In Peace Terry Hall. King of the Suedeheads. A big man. Hope you find peace now mate. ❤️ — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) December 19, 2022

Oh blimey. I’m not one to rush on here when someone dies. Terry Hall, though. He was such a lovely bloke. A sweetheart. — Tim Pope (@timpopedirector) December 19, 2022

Horrid news💔

Have always been a fan. So many songs of Terry Hall that I’ve loved throughout my life. Specials. Fun Boy Three. Colourfield ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QwMeHpkzGA — Jo Whiley (@jowhiley) December 19, 2022

Very very sad to hear about Terry Hall. Truly one of the greats. A musical hero 💔 — Badly Drawn Boy (@badly_drawn_boy) December 19, 2022

2022 has been a particularly cruel year. So many brilliant people taken from us. TERRY HALL R.I.P. Thoughts are with his family and friends. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2gebA7at15 — Marc Riley ⚽️🍺🐳 (@marcrileydj) December 19, 2022

ttps://twitter.com/billybragg/status/1604989343218929664

I was honoured to play a gig for the charity @tonicmusicmh with @libertines where Terry Hall was a patron & campaigner recently. Not just a legendary musician but someone who cared deeply about helping people with mental health struggles. He’ll be very sadly missed. — James Walsh (@jamesstarsailor) December 19, 2022

…Both times Terry Hall standing stock still at the center of the storm a melancholy counter point to the joyous energy of the band. Bringing the idiosyncratic and ironic songs to life beautifully . No more to Sing RIP Terry Hall. — Lol Tolhurst (@LolTolhurst) December 19, 2022