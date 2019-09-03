The Spice Girls to discuss Glastonbury 2020 performance with Victoria Beckham

Bring it on.

The Spice Girls are reportedly set to meet with Victoria Beckham to discuss the prospect of playing Glastonbury 2020.

Mel B – otherwise known as Scary Spice – has claimed that she and Geri Horner (Ginger Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) will meet with Beckham to discuss the prospect of playing Worthy Farm after Posh Spice expressed her desire to do so.

Speaking to fans at her ‘A Brutally Honest Evening with Mel B’ book show at London’s Savoy Theatre, Mel said: “I think if you are just going to do Glastonbury then let’s just go on tour and do the rest of Europe.”

But if Glastonbury proves impossible, fans can take comfort in knowing that Beckham will appear in a forthcoming animated movie.

“We are definitely signed on board to do that. All five of us, yes”, she said.

Hailing her ex-bandmate, she added: “Victoria is Victoria. She’s made an amazing career based on the Spice Girls.She’s got a fashion empire and she’s done amazingly well. But you can’t beat being Posh Spice in the Spice Girls, can you? You can’t beat that.”

Beckham’s apparent willingness comes after Mel B previously said she was hell-bent on securing a performance on Worthy Farm for Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary in 2020.

“My plan is for all five of us to do Glastonbury next year for the 50th anniversary. I’m in the process of persuading Victoria to do it. And I will make it happen,” she said.

In July, Beckham explained her decision to not take part in the reunion shows.

“It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, ‘You know, I’m not doing it because things feel different now than they used to,’” she said. “I’d rather concentrate on my family and my company.”