The Staves announce autumn UK tour in support of ‘Good Woman’

The Staves have announced an extensive run of tour dates in support of their latest album ‘Good Woman’.

The folk trio will kick off an extensive nationwide run in Swansea in September, and conclude a month later in Bristol. You can find the full tour dates below.

‘The Good Woman Tour’ comes off the back of The Staves’ fourth album of the same name, which was released following the singles ‘Trying’, ‘Satisfied’ and the title track.

The Staves will play:

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 23 – Swansea, Brangwyn Hall

Friday 24 – Cambridge, Junction

Saturday 25 – Folkestone, Quarterhouse

Monday 28 – Birmingham, O2 Institute 1

Tuesday 29 – Liverpool, Grand Central Hall

Wednesday 30 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

OCTOBER

Saturday 02 – Edinburgh, Queen’s Hall

Monday 04 – Leeds, Stylus

Tuesday 05 – Newcastle, Wylam Brewery

Wednesday 06 – Nottingham, Rock City

Thursday 07 – Manchester, Albert Hall

Saturday 09 – Brighton, St George’s Church

Monday 11 – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Tuesday 12 – Bristol, O2 Academy

In a four-star review of ‘Good Woman’, NME’s Ella Kemp said the band have “pulled through a turbulent period to produce a record that’s soulful, sophisticated and forward-thinking.”

In an interview with NME prior to the release, the band’s Milly Staveley-Taylor discussed the record’s title track.

“That particular song was one of the first we started demo-ing in 2017. As time went on, that particular brand of anger or questioning became a common thread across a lot of songs,” she said.

“When it came to naming the album, it seemed like this strongest statement of intent. Especially retrospectively having lost our mother and gained a niece. There’s a lot of female energy in our family.”