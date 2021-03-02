The Staves announce autumn UK tour in support of ‘Good Woman’

The Staves have announced an extensive run of tour dates in support of their latest album ‘Good Woman’.
The folk trio will kick off an extensive nationwide run in Swansea in September, and conclude a month later in Bristol. You can find the full tour dates below.
‘The Good Woman Tour’ comes off the back of The Staves’ fourth album of the same name, which was released following the singles ‘Trying’, ‘Satisfied’ and the title track.
The Staves will play:
SEPTEMBER
Thursday 23 – Swansea, Brangwyn Hall
Friday 24 – Cambridge, Junction
Saturday 25 – Folkestone, Quarterhouse
Monday 28 – Birmingham, O2 Institute 1
Tuesday 29 – Liverpool, Grand Central Hall
Wednesday 30 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers
OCTOBER
Saturday 02 – Edinburgh, Queen’s Hall
Monday 04 – Leeds, Stylus
Tuesday 05 – Newcastle, Wylam Brewery
Wednesday 06 – Nottingham, Rock City
Thursday 07 – Manchester, Albert Hall
Saturday 09 – Brighton, St George’s Church
Monday 11 – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Tuesday 12 – Bristol, O2 Academy
In a four-star review of ‘Good Woman’, NME’s Ella Kemp said the band have “pulled through a turbulent period to produce a record that’s soulful, sophisticated and forward-thinking.”
In an interview with NME prior to the release, the band’s Milly Staveley-Taylor discussed the record’s title track.
“That particular song was one of the first we started demo-ing in 2017. As time went on, that particular brand of anger or questioning became a common thread across a lot of songs,” she said.
“When it came to naming the album, it seemed like this strongest statement of intent. Especially retrospectively having lost our mother and gained a niece. There’s a lot of female energy in our family.”