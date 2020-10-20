The Staves have announced their brand new album ‘Good Woman’ — you can listen to the title track below.

The LP will be their first album since 2014’s ‘If I Was’. The trio’s last release arrived in 2017 with ‘The Way Is Read’, a collaborative EP with the New York-based chamber ensemble yMusic.

‘Good Woman’ is set for release on February 5, 2021 via Atlantic Records, and The Staves have previewed the album today (October 20) by sharing its title track, which you can hear below.

A press release explains that the album was written and recorded “in a time of severe turmoil for the band, seeing the ending of relationships, the death of their beloved mother and the birth of Emily’s [Staveley-Taylor] first child”.

‘Good Woman’ was primarily self-produced by the band (with additional input from John Congleton) and it “stands as a testament to their strength and that of other women, to sisters, mothers and daughters. To love, loss and change. To trying to be a good woman”.

Speaking about the album, the sisters said: “When we think about making this album we think about moments and snapshots of all the different contexts we were in as it was made. Living in each other’s pockets and then living with oceans between us. On voice notes and field recordings and ideas in emails sent across continents. We think of homesickness and family. Of being an outsider. Of endless notebooks and scraps of paper. Of studios in the winter and recordings under the summer sun. Of rainy London days and long American night with coffees and beers, dogs and cats.

“We think of love. Big, big love. Our Mum. Our Dad, Our friends. And of loss. Death and birth. Womanhood, motherhood. Sisterhood. And coming home.”

You can see the tracklist for ‘Good Woman’ below.

Good Woman Best Friend Careful, Kid Next Year, Next Time Nothing’s Gonna Happen Sparks Paralysed Devotion Failure Satisfied Trying Waiting On Me To Change