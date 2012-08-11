The Stone Roses play Hungary’s Sziget festival as Michael Eavis looks on

Reunited Manchester legends joined by The Vaccines and The xx at Budapest bash

Could Michael Eavis be lining The Stone Roses up as headliners for Glastonbury 2013? The festival boss was yesterday (August 10) spotted watching the reunited Mancunians play a storming top-of-the-bill set at Hungary’s Sziget festival in Budapest.

Eavis has previously spoken of his intention to visit the long-running festival, which is held in an island on The Danube. “I just want to see the overall impression of the whole site and the city of Budapest and the Danube,” he said. “It sounds irresistible.”

The Stone Roses played a set which is now becoming familiar to festival-goers around Europe, beginning with ‘I Wanna Be Adored’ and ending with a version of ‘I Am The Resurrection’ extended by labyrinthine guitar solos. In one of the show’s stranger moments, singer Ian Brown held to camera what appeared to be action figures of Bruce Lee and Marina from the 1960s Gerry Anderson TV show Stingray. Fireworks and a ticker tape drop marked the end of their rousing performance.

The Stone Roses played:

‘I Wanna Be Adored’

‘Mersey Paradise’

‘(Song for My) Sugar Spun Sister’

‘Sally Cinnamon’

‘Ten Storey Love Song’

‘Where Angels Play’

‘Shoot You Down’

‘Fools Gold’

‘Something’s Burning’

‘Waterfall’

‘Don’t Stop’

‘Love Spreads’

‘Made Of Stone’

‘This Is The One’

‘She Bangs The Drums’

‘I Am The Resurrection’

Earlier, on the same stage, The Vaccines played a thrilling set blending old favourites such as If You Wanna with songs from the new album, including the tubthumping ‘Ghost Town’ and the punky ‘Teenage Icon’. Promising great things for their forthcoming Reading And Leeds performance, the set saw them throwing rock star shapes as the cameraman fixated on three bikini-clad girls in the crowd with the band’s name spelled out across their chests.

They were followed by The xx, making their debut performance in Hungary, who played a handful of tracks from their forthcoming second album, including the recently unveiled ‘Reunion’.

Sziget festival runs for a whole week, and performers so far have included Hurts, Placebo and Korn. Check back for more reports from the festival over the weekend.