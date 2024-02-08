The Stone Roses and Manchester United launch new Adidas collection

Manchester United have joined forces with The Stone Roses to launch a new clothing collection with Adidas.

Shared this week, the collaboration between The Stone Roses, the football club and the fashion brand comes as a homage to the iconic ‘Madchester’ era of the UK city, which first emerged in the late ‘80s and became closely tied with the indie music scene.

For the most part, the new range centres around the artwork seen on The Stone Roses’ self-titled debut album, which was released in 1989.

At the heart of the collection is the Icon Jersey, which was crafted by guitarist John Squire, adorns the jersey with the red, white, and blue Adidas three stripes on the sleeves and the golden lettering of ‘The Stone Roses’ inside the collar.

It also features the words ‘This is the One’ on it, as well as two lemon slices replacing footballs on either side.

Intrinsically linked 🔴🍋 Shop the new @adidasFootball x United x @TheStoneRoses collection 👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 8, 2024

Alongside the jersey, a lifestyle range has also been shared, which boasts items like a black tracksuit, black shorts, a long-sleeve t-shirt, a scarf, and the quintessential bucket hat. All of which feature the adapted United badge and the iconic Stone Roses lemons.

“The Stone Roses’ music is the soundtrack for fans who remember the famous class of ’92. This collection celebrates the beautiful fusion of football and musical culture that both the team and the band represented,” said Adidas’ Design Director Inigo Turner of the range (via ManUtd).

James Holroyd, Chief Commercial Development Officer at Manchester United, shared a similar sentiment, adding: “This collection recognises our joint histories in a way that connects with both older fans and the new generation of supporters.”

To mark the launch, players from both the men’s and women’s teams took part in an iconic photo shoot, paying homage to legendary portraits of The Stone Roses. A short film ‘Roses Are Red’ has also been shared, featuring appearances by Gary Neville, Wes Brown, and Liam Fray.

Find the full collection here and check out the short film below.

In other Stone Roses news, John Squire has teamed up with former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher to release a 10-track album – which the former hailed as “the best record since [The Beatles‘] ‘Revolver’”.

They launched the first teaser by sharing the debut track ‘Just Another Rainbow’, last month, and went on to tease another titled ‘Mars To Liverpool.

To promote the upcoming project, the duo announced details of an upcoming UK tour last month– which was later reported as selling out in just 30 seconds.

Gallagher and Squire have given hints about the upcoming record, which is due March 1. “I can’t wait for people to hear the album,” said Gallagher. “I think the people that are into the Stone Roses and Oasis and that kinda thing, I think they’ll fucking love it. It’s spiritual, it’s crucial.”

Meanwhile, Squire said: “It was really inspiring to have those Knebworth gigs fresh in my mind as I started writing. Then it was a case of trying to steer it away from all being too rocky, and trying to mix up the sentiments as well.

“I like the way that in some parts, it’s quite melancholic and it can make you well up, but there are other parts that are kind of irreverent, rude or crude. There’s a little bit of everything in there, I think it’s a really good mix. I had a hunch that we’d sound good together, but I wasn’t prepared for it to be such a good fit.”