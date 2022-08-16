The Stone Roses’ Mani announces charity fundraiser following wife Imelda’s cancer diagnosis

The Stones Roses’ Mani and his wife Imelda have announced a charity fundraiser following the latter’s cancer diagnosis.

Imelda Mountfield, an events agent, was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in November 2020. She and her husband are now aiming to raise awareness and funds for The Christie Hospital and The Stockport Charitable Trust.

Billed as This Is The One – a nod to the Stone Roses song of the same name – the fundraiser is set to take place at The Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester on November 18 and will feature a night of “first-class” music and entertainment curated by Mani.

A raffle will also take place on the night, as well as an online auction featuring “unique memorabilia”. All proceeds from the event will go to The Christie Hospital and The Stockport Charitable Trust, with ticket details and more information set to be announced soon.

Mani said in a statement about This Is The One: “When life deals you a pair of twos, you must get your game face on! The past two years since my wife’s diagnosis have been brutal in so many ways, but it’s also opened our eyes to so many things.

“This disease needs to be eradicated – we feel duty bound to do our bit to achieve this. So everybody, get on board, dig deep, help out, we will win!”

Imelda added: “Both charities have supported me through my journey. Cancer affects not just the person who has it, but everyone around them, and I hope that by investing in some more research, we can help alleviate some of the devastation caused to families.”

