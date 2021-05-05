The Stranglers have confirmed the release of their latest album ‘Dark Matters’, which is set to arrive later this year.

Their eighteenth album, which will arrive on September 10, has been teased with lead single ‘And If You Should See Dave…’, a tribute to their late keyboard player Dave Greenfield who died from Covid-19 last year.

“A year ago, on May 3, my great friend and colleague of 45 years, Dave Greenfield, passed away, another victim of the pandemic,” The Stranglers’ JJ Burnel said.

“We had already recorded most of the album with him and during the lockdowns our only wish was to complete it as a fitting tribute to his life and work. I consider this to be one of our finest recordings.”

Burnel and bandmate Baz Warne subsequently completed ‘Dark Matters’ remotely during the lockdowns, making it their first album since 2012.

Greenfield features on eight of the 11 tracks on the record, which were made over the course of two years at the band’s studios in Somerset and southern France, produced by long-time collaborator Louie Nicastro.

You can check out the tracklist in full below.

1. ‘Water’

2. ‘This Song’

3. ‘And If You Should See Dave…’

4. ‘If Something’s Gonna Kill Me (It Might As Well Be Love)’

5. ‘No Man’s Land’

6. ‘The Lines’

7. ‘Payday’

8. ‘Down’

9. ‘The Last Men On The Moon’

10.’White Stallion’

11. ‘Breathe’