The Streets add two dates to 2023 UK and Ireland tour

The Streets have added two new live dates to their 2023 headline tour – find all the details below.

The Mike Skinner-led group are due to hit the road this autumn in support of their sixth full-length album ‘The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light’, which comes out on October 20.

Last month, The Streets announced a run of UK shows in support of the upcoming record. Skinner and co. have now confirmed a pair of additional gigs in Ireland: they’ll play the Telegraph Building in Belfast on October 22, and the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on October 24.

Advertisement

Tickets for the extra concerts go on general sale at 9am BST next Friday (August 18) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

The Streets will play:

OCTOBER 2023

22 – Belfast, Telegraph Building (new date)

24 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre (new date)

26 – Nottingham, Rock City

27 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

28 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

NOVEMBER 2023

2 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

3 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

4 – Leeds, O2 Academy

9 – Liverpool, The Mountford Hall

10 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

11 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

13 – Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

14 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

16 – London, Alexandra Palace

Meanwhile, The Streets are set to headline this year’s Glastonbury Pilton Party next month. The Worthy Farm fundraising event will also feature a performance from Arlo Parks and more.

Skinner has shared a preview of ‘The Darker The Shadow…’ in the recent single ‘Troubled Waters’, which finds the artist lamenting modern society’s lack of accountability and the hedonism that takes place at night.

The tracks on the record will serve as the soundtrack to an accompanying film while also playing the role of the narrator for the movie at times. Although a press release states neither the album nor the film could exist without each other, they can also be enjoyed separately.

Advertisement

“It has been seven long years working on this film and album,” Skinner said in a statement. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and after dipping my toe in with some shorts and music videos, I felt I was ready. I tried to go the traditional route for a bit, but it’s always served me better to follow my instincts and just get on with it myself, so I’ve directed it, acted in it, edited, sound mixed, funded, produced it all as well as written it.

“The album doesn’t exist without it. Ultimately it’s all the fruits of a decade on the DJ circuit, watching people in clubs and back rooms, testing out beats and basslines to see what connected – and putting it all together into ‘The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light’.”

The LP marks Skinner’s first full-length project as The Streets since 2011’s ‘Computers And Blues’.