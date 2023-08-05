The Streets and Arlo Parks to play Glastonbury’s Pilton Party 2023

The Streets and Arlo Parks have been announced for this year’s Glastonbury Pilton Party.

Both acts will perform at the Worthy Farm bash on September 1. Tickets can be purchased from the old Festival Office in Northload Street, Glastonbury from today (August 5) until 4pm BST.

The cost for adults will be £40 and £15 for children.

On the day, the gates will open at 5pm BST, with the live music set to finish around 11pm. This will be followed by a DJ set from Patmandu which will run until midnight. For more information head here.

This year's @Pilton_Party – our ‘thank you’ fundraising gig for villagers, workers & local people – will feature The Streets and Arlo Parks. Tickets on sale in person on Sat, 5th Aug, from the old Festival Office in Northload Street, Glastonbury. Info: https://t.co/bMwAvDBe1n pic.twitter.com/koo7RAt0hO — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) August 3, 2023

Last time the event was held in 2022, Elbow and Easy Life performed in the first bash since 2019.

The first Pilton Party took place in 1984 and has seen a host of big names headline it, including Liam Gallagher in 2018.

Favourites to headline next year’s event is Dua Lipa with odds of 3/1 closely followed by The 1975 and Beyoncé with odds of 6/1.

Harry Styles is also in the running at 5/1 while other artists rumoured to headline include Madonna, Rihanna, Sam Fender, Oasis and Spice Girls.

Meanwhile, The Streets recently announced details of a new album and feature film, both titled ‘The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light’ along with a series of UK dates in October which you can purchase tickets for here.

Elsewhere, Arlo Parks is set to release her debut poetry book, The Magic Border: Poetry and Fragments From My Soft Machine on September 12. That same month, she will also tour the UK and tickets can be purchased here.