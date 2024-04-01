The Streets and Maisie Peters lead new names for Boardmasters 2024

The Streets, Maisie Peters and Ghetts are among artists that have been announced in the next wave of acts for Boardmasters 2024.

Professor Green, Cat Burns, Future Utopia and Sammy Virji are also set to perform at the Cornwall surf and music festival from 7-11 August, joining the previously announced Stormzy, Sam Fender, Chase & Status, Becky Hill and more.

The latest wave of acts completes the 2024 line-up, where hundreds of acts will perform across 11 stages at two sites on the Cornish Coast – Watergate Bay and Fistral Beach.

The DJ line-up for this year is completed by Ewan McVicar, Eliza Rose, Hedex and Eskman, Andy C, Hannah Laing and more.

Other artists set to perform at the 2024 edition include Bicep, Nia Archives, Tom Odell, Soft Play, English Teacher and Katy B.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here. Check out the full line-up below.

Stage splits for the festival have also now been announced, which attendees can check out on the website.

This year, the festival has been granted permission to expand its capacity from 53k to 58k.

Last year’s headliners for Boardmasters included Lorde, Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine, and the event ran between August 9-13. Visit here to check out NME’s images of the 2023 edition.

Reviewing the 2021 instalment of the festival, NME wrote: “While every single festival’s return feels special after an exceedingly quiet summer in 2020, the return of Newquay’s Boardmasters feels particularly momentous.

“After being forced to cancel due to extreme weather conditions on the Cornish coast in 2019, it’s been a long time away for this festival: a unique meeting of beachside revellers, live music galore, and pro surfers going head to head on the nearby waves.”