The Streets announce 2021 Amsterdam weekender

The Streets have announced that they’ll head to Amsterdam next year for a takeover of the city.

Billed as the ‘Take Me As I Amsterdam’ takeover, the event will see Mike Skinner headlining a concert in the city, alongside a whole host of side activities.

Fans can expect coffee shop takeovers, a boat party, hotel takeovers and a series of after-parties.

Describing the event, which takes place from April 30-May 1, 2021, The Streets said: “Watch us as we go. It’s time to gear up for three nights of coffee shop takeovers, boat parties, world-famous DJs and of course, a full Streets concert. Take me as I Amsterdam.”

Ticket details are yet to be announced, but fans can sign up for details here.

It marks the Streets’ latest show to be announced for 2021, following the announcement that they’ll play their biggest hometown show to date at Birmingham’s MADE festival next year.

Last week, The Streets also played an ambitious live-streamed show at London’s EartH.

In a five-star review, NME: “The exhausting hour and 10 minutes ends with a champagne finish, Skinner spraying the non-existent crowd with Moet alongside a foam machine and confetti cannons, telling the cameras which have been following him around the venue all night: ‘I am your wave god, wave god number one.’ Does it make sense? Not really. Is it the finest, funnest livestreamed gig we’ve seen so far? Certainly.”