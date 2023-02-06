The Streets announce huge open-air gig in Cardiff

The Streets have announced plans for a huge open-air gig at Cardiff Bay later this year.

Mike Skinner and co. will be performing as part of The Bay Series at Alexandra Head on September 7, 2023.

Support will come from Kojey Radical, Zed Bias and Emmeline with more acts set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday (February 10) at 10am and can be purchased here. A pre-sale will also be held and more information can be found here.

The Streets join previously announced headliners which include N-Dubz who will perform on September 8 and The Chemical Brothers the following night (September 9).

NEW; The Streets play a huge open-air show at Cardiff Bay on Thursday 7th September 2023 w/ special guests Kojey Radical, Zed Bias, Emmeline and much more to be announced.

Sign up for presale via; https://t.co/8kn0R9O61f

Tix on sale 10am Fri 10th Feb via https://t.co/RGUj2pCilh pic.twitter.com/iJUGAddpdR — The Bay Series (@bay_series_) February 6, 2023

Last year, Mike Skinner’s band shared a trio of new songs in the form of an EP titled ‘Brexit At Tiffany’s’.

The EP’s title track reflected on the end of a relationship – and how it can be, as Skinner described in an accompanying statement, “as messy as leaving Europe”.

In addition to its title track, ‘Brexit At Tiffany’s’ also featured a collaboration with grime artist MC Manga Saint Hilare titled ‘3 Minutes To Midnight’, and closed out with the song called ‘Test Of Time’.

Advertisement

The EP marked his second release last year, after linking up with Master Peace for ‘Wrong Answers Only’.

Skinner’s last full-length release was the 2020 mixtape ‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’, which featured the likes of Tame Impala, IDLES, Greentea Peng and more. In a four-star review, NME called the mixtape both “a testament to Mike Skinner’s intriguing evolution” and “proof of his keen eye for curation”.