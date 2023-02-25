The Streets announce massive outdoor Margate show

The Streets have announced plans for a huge open-air gig in Margate this summer – see details below and buy tickets here.

Fresh from announcing an outdoor show in Cardiff, Mike Skinner will head to the Kent coast in September to headline a packed day of music.

On September 8, The Streets will play Dreamland as part of the Margate Summer Sessions series, which will also feature Placebo, Bastille, UB40, Primal Scream and Happy Mondays and more between June and September.

Supporting The Streets at their gig will be Kojey Radical, Zed Bias and Emmeline.

General sale tickets go on sale at 9am GMT on Friday, March 3. You can buy yours here.

Last year, Mike Skinner’s band shared a trio of new songs in the form of an EP titled ‘Brexit At Tiffany’s’.

The EP’s title track reflected on the end of a relationship – and how it can be, as Skinner described in an accompanying statement, “as messy as leaving Europe”.

In addition to its title track, ‘Brexit At Tiffany’s’ also featured a collaboration with grime artist MC Manga Saint Hilare titled ‘3 Minutes To Midnight’, and closed out with the song called ‘Test Of Time’.

The EP marked his second release last year, after linking up with Master Peace for ‘Wrong Answers Only’.

Skinner’s last full-length release was the 2020 mixtape ‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’, which featured the likes of Tame Impala, IDLES, Greentea Peng and more. In a four-star review, NME called the mixtape both “a testament to Mike Skinner’s intriguing evolution” and “proof of his keen eye for curation”.